Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

Oscary 2021: Nominowani za kreacje aktorskie

Ada Michalak
Zobacz nominacje do Oscara w kategoriach: najlepsza aktorka pierwszoplanowa, najlepszy aktor pierwszoplanowy, najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa i najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy.

NAJLEPSZA AKTORKA PIERWSZOPLANOWA:

  • Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa" 
  • Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" 
  • Vanessa Kirby - "Cząstki kobiety" 
  • Frances McDormand - "Nomadland" 
  • Carey Mulligan - "Obiecująca. Młoda. Kobieta" 

NAJLEPSZY AKTOR PIERWSZOPLANOWY:

  • Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal" 
  • Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa" 
  • Anthony Hopkins - "Ojciec" 
  • Gary Oldman - "Mank" 
  • Steven Yeun - "Minari" 

NAJLEPSZA AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA:

  • Maria Bakalova - "Kolejny film o Boracie" 
  • Glenn Close - "Elegia dla bidoków" 
  • Olivia Colman - "Ojciec"
  • Amanda Seyfried - "Mank" 
  • Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"   

NAJLEPSZY AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - "Proces Siódemki z Chicago" 
  • Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" 
  • Leslie Odom Jr. - "Pewnej nocy w Miami..." 
  • Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal" 
  • Lakeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah" 

