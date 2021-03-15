Oscary 2021: Nominowani za kreacje aktorskie

NAJLEPSZA AKTORKA PIERWSZOPLANOWA:
- Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa"
- Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby - "Cząstki kobiety"
- Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan - "Obiecująca. Młoda. Kobieta"
NAJLEPSZY AKTOR PIERWSZOPLANOWY:
- Riz Ahmed - "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey: Matka bluesa"
- Anthony Hopkins - "Ojciec"
- Gary Oldman - "Mank"
- Steven Yeun - "Minari"
NAJLEPSZA AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA:
- Maria Bakalova - "Kolejny film o Boracie"
- Glenn Close - "Elegia dla bidoków"
- Olivia Colman - "Ojciec"
- Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
- Yuh-Jung Youn - "Minari"
NAJLEPSZY AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY:
- Sacha Baron Cohen - "Proces Siódemki z Chicago"
- Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr. - "Pewnej nocy w Miami..."
- Paul Raci - "Sound of Metal"
- Lakeith Stanfield - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Źródło: rp.pl