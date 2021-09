POLAND 🇵🇱 won’t attend 20th anniv. event of UN’s antisemitic Durban Conf. 👏



Joins:



Australia

Austria

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

France

Germany

Greece

Holland

Hungary

Israel

Italy

NZ

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

UK

US



Who else will say NO to hate & skip it? pic.twitter.com/PBeOAO7MHj