Rosyjska armia, która w poniedziałek według słów prezydenta Ukrainy, Wołodymyra Zełenskiego, miała rozpocząć ofensywę na wschodzie Ukrainy, intensyfikuje ataki w obwodach ługańskim i donieckim, a także w rejonie Zaporoża - mówi Daniłow.



- Okupanci starają się przełamać naszą obronę - oświadczył sekretarz Rady Bezpieczeństwa Narodowego i Obrony Ukrainy.

- Na szczęście nasza armia utrzymuje pozycje. Przełamali je tylko w dwóch miastach - Kreminnej i innym mały miasteczku - dodał Daniłow.

O utracie kontroli nad Kreminną informował w poniedziałek gubernator obwodu ługańskiego, Serhij Haidai.



Tymczasem w Mariupolu, jak informuje dowódca broniącego miasta Pułku Azow, Denys Prokopenko, Rosjanie zaczęli zrzucać bomby penetrujące na zakłady Azovstal, gdzie bronią się jeszcze ukraińscy żołnierze. Bomby takie mają spadać m.in. na miejsca, w których chronią się cywile. - Wiedzą o cywilach i dalej ostrzeliwują fabrykę - oświadczył Prokopenko.

W Mariupolu ma bronić się ok. 2,5 tys. ukraińskich żołnierzy i 400 zagranicznych ochotników. Powstrzymują oni ataki blisko dwunastu rosyjskich batalionowych grup taktycznych (jedna taka grupa liczy ok. tysiąca żołnierzy).



Russia also bombarded the relative safe haven of Lviv and a multitude of other targets across Ukraine in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses.

Russia has begun dropping bunker-buster bombs on a Mariupol steel plant where Ukrainians are refusing to surrender, the commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard said Monday.

Denys Prokopenko, whose soldiers have been holding out against Russian forces in the key southern port city, said in a video message that the bombs are dropping even though civilians are sheltering in the plant’s tunnels.

“Russian occupational forces, and their proxy ... know about the civilians, and they keep willingly firing on the factory,” he said.

Russia estimated that 2,500 Ukrainian troops and about 400 foreign mercenaries were dug in. The U.S. said nearly a dozen Russian battalion tactical groups have been tied up trying to defeat them.

The head of the city’s patrol police, Mikhail Vershinin, told Mariupol television on Sunday that many civilians including children are hiding in the plant, seeking shelter from Russian shelling and forces occupying other parts of the city.

Ukraine estimates that 21,000 people have been killed in Mariupol. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned Russia on social media that refusing to open humanitarian corridors will justify war crimes trials. The Russians, for their part, said “neo-Nazi nationalists” have hampered evacuations.