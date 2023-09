New world values

There is no shortage of topics that participants at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, taking place under the motto, “New values for the Old Continent – Europe on the Threshold of Change”, will try to discuss during several hundred panel discussions. As Zygmunt Berdychowski, Chairman of the Economic Forum Programme Council, explains in an interview with Rzeczpospolita, “Europe on the threshold of change” means the end of the dream that globalisation will remain unchanged. The questions of global dominance, the struggles of the world’s major economies, and the great abandonment of fossil raw materials are adding to the issue of war in Ukraine.

– “Recent years have shown that globalisation has its limits”, says Berdychowski. The reliance of energy policy on cheap Russian resources is now overturned. Economic change shows that capital has a nationality.

– “A huge challenge for economies, but also the future of the world, is artificial intelligence”, says Małgorzata Bonikowska, President of the Centre for International Relations. This phrase is central to human existence. AI can help the world, but also can make life very difficult.

– “Meanwhile, at the political level, we are waiting for a new world order as the old one has been undermined by the rise of new powers”, says Bonikowska. She points to China promoting an alternative to the old model in which democracies ensure the wealth of the population. – “Democracies need to prove that they can perform better than authoritarian countries”, says Bonikowska.

According to economists, foreign investment has a long-term impact. Prof. Stanisław Gomułka says that in the coming years, we will see increasing trade and the flow of new technologies. The share of investment expenditure in national income will have a large impact on GDP.