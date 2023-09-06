An obstacle course for the old EU

This is the sixth edition of the report. In this year’s edition, among various topics, it delves into an analysis of the economic conditions spanning from 2004 to 2022 in eleven Central and Eastern European countries. A team of numerous experts hailing from the Warsaw School of Economics scrutinises various aspects including inflation, the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict on Poland and other CEE nations’ economies, the mounting burden of public debt, challenges to food security, energy security, labour market dynamics, sustainable development, and a many other critical issues pertinent to the region.

Reklama

– “The report’s primary objective is to empower business leaders, government officials at all levels, and non-governmental organisations to make more informed decisions amidst significant social and economic challenges. These challenges encompass factors such as the ongoing Ukraine conflict, surging inflation, waves of migration, the evolution of artificial intelligence, and the imperative to address climate protection”, write the report’s authors.

Accession to the European Union

The experts allocate substantial attention to the repercussions of the accession of the eleven Central and Eastern European countries into the European Union. Particularly, they highlight that this accession transpired with a notably wide economic development gap as compared to the countries constituting the EU’s “core”, except for Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

In 2004, the GDP per capita within the CEE-11 countries averaged only 53% of the EU average. By contrast, between 1980 and 1986, when Southern European nations were admitted to the Union, this figure stood at 72%, varying from 60% (Portugal) to 76–80% (Spain and Greece). Following their EU membership, the CEE-11 countries, distinct from the Mediterranean nations, underwent a rapid process of income convergence. This convergence resulted in a reduction of the development gap with the Union by 24 percentage points after 15 years of membership. Concurrently, as a collective group, they have surpassed Greece and Portugal in terms of GDP per capita, thereby constituting the majority of the development gap with the Mediterranean countries.

Pandemic and war

This shift was heavily influenced, initially, by the COVID-19 pandemic and, subsequently, by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The authors of the report observe that in 2020, the favourable economic trends in the CEE-11 region were reversed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant reduction in economic activity, largely stemming from administrative restrictions like lockdowns and a sharp decline in demand, all countries in this group experienced a recession.