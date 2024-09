Industry wants to have a say in EU legislation

“The European Union has adopted ambitious objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing the negative impact on the environment is the right thing to do, but there should be no overly detailed indication of the technologies to be used to implement the plan,” says Aneta Wilmańska, director of Orlen's delegation in Brussels. “The industry needs flexibility in the choice of solutions so as not to increase the costs of the already expensive transformation process.”

Transformation is the biggest challenge the Polish, but also the EU economy, has ever faced. The objectives are set out in detail in regulations such as the Fit for 55 package or other legislation included in the European Green Deal.

“We are talking about thousands of pages of legislation. It's not easy to find your way around, especially for smaller entities without specialised legal teams,” indicates Aneta Wilmańska.

She adds that some solutions proposed by the European Commission (EC) or the European Parliament look good only on paper. This is the task of representatives of companies or industry organisations working in Brussels, who not only keep up-to-date with regulations, but above all talk on a daily basis with legislators at the earliest stages of the work on EU regulations.

“Orlen closely monitors the legislative processes. We continuously voice our demands at each stage of the legislative work. We persistently try to reach decision-makers with our arguments, both directly and through industry associations. We show what is possible and what is not, not only because of the availability of capital, but also of technological solutions or raw materials,” reports the director of Orlen's delegation in Brussels.