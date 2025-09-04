Traditional Commerce Builds Relationships

„Rzeczpospolita” na Forum Ekonomicznym w Karpaczu 2025
The participants in the debate analysed the market situation in retail commerce and identified areas where this sector could gain competitive advantages.
How are consumer expectations and choices evolving? How can the retail sector adapt to these changes? How can supply and service standards be upheld in the face of global platforms? What can provide the retail sector with a competitive advantage? How can its strengths be consolidated, and in what ways can new technologies support this?
These questions were explored by participants in the debate ‘Can European retail win the war for customers against global platforms without losing its identity and standards?’, held in the Rzeczpospolita Lounge at the 34th Economic Forum in Karpacz.
Dr Albert Tomaszewski from AI Lab and the Institute of Management at the Warsaw School of Economics noted that the market is undergoing significant changes, with two issues being particularly important. The first is the spread of technology and online shopping, supported by advances in logistics – without today’s logistics, online sales would look completely different. The second concerns shifts in consumer habits: fewer people now do a large weekly shop, and younger generations are more inclined towards convenience shopping, with many treating the shop as an extension of their fridge.
At the same time, Dr Tomaszewski highlighted that traditional shopping offers an opportunity to leave the house and break routine. There is also the aspect of impulse buying, which often surprises consumers but is deliberately stimulated by retailers, for example by placing selected products at checkouts.
The Polish retail market is developing dynamically, with ongoing change expected: some chains will consolidate, others will exit, and new players will emerge. Dr Tomaszewski also stressed the growing importance of technological development – particularly artificial intelligence – which will be increasingly employed by both online platforms and traditional retailers to personalise offerings and enhance the shopping experience. Alongside this, loyalty campaigns, such as promotions involving soft toy giveaways, remain an important tool for attracting customers.
Michał Obiegała, president of BP Europa SE, Polish branch, discussed the evolution of the sales offer. He observed that in the past, people stopped at petrol stations only briefly – just long enough to refuel and pay. Later, fuel sales were complemented by convenience products. Today, it is entirely normal for customers to spend more time at petrol stations, enjoying a coffee or a hot dog after refuelling. On longer journeys, this naturally combines with a break and rest, contributing to road safety. Retail has thus become part of a broader business still centred on fuel sales.
‘Petrol stations are changing, becoming what we call traveller service centres or hubs, where the convenience segment, namely shops, is playing an increasingly important role. They are now part of petrol stations but also of a business model that helps diversify the risks associated with fuel trading. These are no longer places where customers come solely to buy fuel or, in the future, whichever energy source powers their cars. Whether it is charging electric vehicles or other energy carriers, we do not yet know’, said Michał Obiegała.
One thing is certain – retail customers will continue to seek convenience, wanting to obtain everything in one place. Fleet customers, by contrast, expect efficient digital service, a single invoice, and full cost control, along with support in settling VAT and excise duty. ‘Digitisation and direct communication with both B2C and B2B customers will help to meet these expectations. This is what we are striving for, and it is one of the reasons why we launched our app. We already have over 1.5 million downloads’, emphasised the CEO of BP Poland.
He also highlighted another important point: ‘The energy transition is central to change; we must balance medium- and long-term strategic goals. The business we run must address current consumer needs, while also taking into account the long-term changes that will unfold in 10, 15, 20 or 30 years’, said Michał Obiegała.
Commenting on the relationship between online and traditional commerce, Nils Swolkień, CEO of Castorama, noted that most in-store purchases now begin online: customers search for the products they need on the internet but complete the purchase offline.
‘Success or failure in retail will depend on online presence. Today, depending on the industry, between 70 and 80 per cent of the purchasing process in shops begins elsewhere. How individual retailers implement their digital visibility determines whether the purchase concludes online or offline, which leads us to the issue of multichannel retailing. Convenience is closely tied to this’, said Nils Swolkień.
‘On the other hand, when a customer comes to a shop, they are not always seeking a product but rather an experience, a relationship, or inspiration. They often arrive with a problem or project and are looking for ideas or solutions. This is particularly important in my line of business, which involves renovations and home improvement, where identifying customer needs is essential to completing a transaction. We aim to understand the real reason for their visit and to meet their needs in full. Another key element is personalisation. Today, every customer expects their needs to be addressed individually and tailored specifically to them. Retailers are expected to truly respond to these needs rather than simply offering a standard, mass-market ‘one size fits all’ solution’, said the CEO of Castorama.
‘What also sets us apart is the availability of professional advice. Sometimes, as we observe in shops, a customer may not be familiar with renovation issues – for example, a plumber might have told them to buy a specific pipe, but they may not know what it is for or what size it should be. In such cases, it is our role to help them find the right product’, added Nils Swolkień.
What direction will traditional shops take? ‘In our case, they will remain close to our customers, Polish homes, families and communities. They will also form part of a long-term partnership, reflecting the different stages of life. We grow up, become adults, start families, and have children – and at each stage, our needs change. The key, therefore, is a relationship that is both individual and long-term, built on credibility and customer loyalty. In the long run, commerce has a future when there is trust and credibility, and when we stand alongside our customers over time’, concluded CEO Swolkień.
