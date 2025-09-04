Traditional Commerce Builds Relationships

Coverage partner: Castorama

How are consumer expectations and choices evolving? How can the retail sector adapt to these changes? How can supply and service standards be upheld in the face of global platforms? What can provide the retail sector with a competitive advantage? How can its strengths be consolidated, and in what ways can new technologies support this?

These questions were explored by participants in the debate ‘Can European retail win the war for customers against global platforms without losing its identity and standards?’, held in the Rzeczpospolita Lounge at the 34th Economic Forum in Karpacz.

Dr Albert Tomaszewski from AI Lab and the Institute of Management at the Warsaw School of Economics noted that the market is undergoing significant changes, with two issues being particularly important. The first is the spread of technology and online shopping, supported by advances in logistics – without today’s logistics, online sales would look completely different. The second concerns shifts in consumer habits: fewer people now do a large weekly shop, and younger generations are more inclined towards convenience shopping, with many treating the shop as an extension of their fridge.

At the same time, Dr Tomaszewski highlighted that traditional shopping offers an opportunity to leave the house and break routine. There is also the aspect of impulse buying, which often surprises consumers but is deliberately stimulated by retailers, for example by placing selected products at checkouts.

The Polish retail market is developing dynamically, with ongoing change expected: some chains will consolidate, others will exit, and new players will emerge. Dr Tomaszewski also stressed the growing importance of technological development – particularly artificial intelligence – which will be increasingly employed by both online platforms and traditional retailers to personalise offerings and enhance the shopping experience. Alongside this, loyalty campaigns, such as promotions involving soft toy giveaways, remain an important tool for attracting customers.