Sports, mentorship, and healthy habits help teach children the importance of good nutrition

The reach of these activities is enhanced by the free classes organised in both large and small cities across Poland. – The goal of the PZLA is to encourage young people to engage in athletics regularly. This includes children of all ages, whether they are naturally slim or those who can benefit from converting excess fat into muscle mass, said Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik.

From the beginning, it was crucial for the programme to collaborate with the Polish Athletics Association and its nutrition partner, Nestlé. Additionally, the programme aimed to investigate the impact of these joint efforts through scientific projects conducted in partnership with the Institute of Human Nutrition Sciences at Warsaw University of Life Sciences (SGGW) and the University of Physical Education in Warsaw (AWF).

– We have been involved in the Athletics for Everyone programme from the very start. This involvement allows us to significantly impact the attitudes of both children and parents, particularly through the coaches, who serve as natural mentors for the kids, said Mellova. The scale of the programme is impressive, with approximately 800 coaches instructing children of all ages, while also receiving training in proper nutrition themselves.

Without canteens, it becomes more challenging

The panellists also highlighted the importance of nutrition in schools. They emphasized that while parents cannot solely depend on institutions for nutrition education and that exposure to fruits and vegetables at home is crucial, effective management of school nutrition and the accountability of decision-makers are equally vital. In particular, having canteens in schools is essential.

Grzegorz Łapanowski raised an important question: Who is responsible for nutrition education? If a child is offered a variety of sugary drinks at the school shop, meat is served five times a week in the canteen, and vegetables are presented so unappetizingly that no one wants to eat them, we clearly have a problem, he remarked.

Catering costs can be a challenge, but creative solutions do exist, often unconventional ones. – The core issue is economics – the numbers must add up, noted the experienced chef. – However, cities worldwide are experimenting with central kitchens that prepare food and distribute it to schools, offering a promising model to address these financial constraints.