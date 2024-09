The 33rd Economic Forum kicks off

“We are living at the turn of epochs,” says Zygmunt Berdychowski, Chairman of the Programme Council of the Institute for Eastern Studies Foundation, which organises the Economic Forum.

A long list of challenging topics

In addition to discussing current macroeconomic topics, inflation, economic growth, investments, the state of public finances, budget, deficit, debt and interest rates, the participants of the Economic Forum will naturally also discuss the challenges and barriers standing in the way of businesses. During one of the debates, the participants will reflect on how to create a ‘timeless, sustainable and innovative business that stands out’. The experts will be trying to figure out how to combine innovative solutions with social and environmental responsibility, creating brands that not only survive in the market, but also set new standards in their respective industries.

The Forum's organisers have noted that adverse demographic trends and the migration of people of working age have already become the greatest challenge for the European labour market. In many sectors of the economy, there is a shortage of labour, which, over time, could stifle economic growth in the long term. Businesses need to engage in a fierce competition to win over workers, especially well-qualified ones.

The competition for human capital incentivises countries to provide more attractive working and living conditions, in order to attract talent and stimulate economic growth. Who will win the race for human capital? What will the European labour market look like in the near future? These topics are to be discussed by the participants of the panel ‘Competing for human capital. Migration processes and their economic impact’.

The Forum's organisers have also observed that the climate crisis is an issue we have been facing for a long time. It is a major global problem with increasingly palpable consequences. They point out that, according to the overwhelming majority of studies, climate warming is attributable to human activities: the use of fossil fuels, agricultural practices and changes in land use, to name just a few.