Burberry przeprasza za bluzy z pętlami na szyi

Brytyjska marka Burberry została skrytykowana za to, że podczas Fashion Weeku w Londynie pokazała bluzę, która przypomina pętlę zwisającą z szyi. Dom mody przeprasza teraz za kontrowersyjny projekt.

Jak informuje CNN, podczas Tygodnia Mody w Londynie marka Burberry zaprezentowała kolekcję, której odbiorcą mieli być głównie młodzi ludzie. Jednym z pokazanych projektów była bluza, która wywołała duże kontrowersje po wpisie Liz Kennedy, modelki, która wystąpiła w pokazie Burberry. „Samobójstwo to nie moda” - napisała modelka na Instagramie. „Riccardo Tisci i wszyscy w Burberry: nie wiem jak mogliście pozwolić na to, aby w waszej kolekcji pojawił się strój z elementem, który wygląda jak pętla zwisająca z szyi” - zaznaczyła i dodała, że jest to bardzo niestosowne, tym bardziej, że kolekcja skierowana była do ludzi młodych, wśród których z roku na rok rośnie liczba samobójstw. Podkreśliła również, że jest to dla niej emocjonalna sprawa, gdyż w przeszłości jeden z członków jej rodziny popełnił samobójstwo.

Jak pisze CNN, modelka przed pokazem rozmawiała z osobami, które są odpowiedzialne za kolekcję. Miała wówczas usłyszeć, że "to moda i nikogo nie obchodzi jej życie osobiste”.

Kennedy podkreśliła we wpisie, że jest jej wstyd, że wzięła udział w pokazie marki.

Ostatecznie Burberry postanowiło usunąć kontrowersyjny element z ubrania oraz przeprosiło za zaistniałą sytuację. Dyrektor generalny Marco Gobetti, powiedział, że Burberry bardzo żałuje. - Jest nam niezmiernie przykro z powodu bólu, jaki wywołał jeden z naszych produktów z kolekcji "Tempest" jesień-zima 2019. Choć linia inspirowana była motywem marynistycznym, nasze postępowanie było niewrażliwe i popełniliśmy błąd - powiedział w rozmowie z "The Huffington Post”.