Przestępczość

Kanada: Strzelanina w centrum Ottawy. Wielu rannych

W centrum Ottawy doszło do strzelaniny. Policja poinformowała, że wiele osób jest rannych. Zaapelowano do mieszkańców, by nie zbliżali się do miejsca zdarzenia.

Funkcjonariusze policji zostali wezwani na miejsce około godziny 7:30 rano czasu lokalnego. Po chwili na miejscu byli także ratownicy medyczni.

Policja poinformowała, że wiele osób zostało rannych. 

