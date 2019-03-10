fbTrack
REKLAMA
REKLAMA

Katastrofy

Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

Rozbił się samolot Etiopskich Linii Lotniczych. 157 ofiar

Twitter/Capital FM Uganda
amk
Boeing 737 Etiopskich Linii Lotniczych rozbił się 7 minut po starcie z lotniska w Addis Abebie. Na pokładzie było ponad 150 osób. Nikt nie przeżył.

Samolot leciał z Addis Abeby do Nairobi w Kenii.

Na pokładzie było 149 pasażerów i 8 członków załogi. Pasażerowie reprezentowali 33 narodowości.

Kontakt z załogą maszyny utracono 6 minut po starcie. Boeing rozbił się w okolicach miasta Debre Zeit.

Boeing 737, latał w Ethiopian Airlines zaledwie od 4 miesięcy.

Według BBC nikt z pasażerów ani załogi nie przeżył katastrofy.

Premier Etiopii złożył kondolencje rodzinom ofiar.

© Licencja na publikację
© Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone
Źródło: rp.pl

CZYTAJ TAKŻE

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
NAJNOWSZE Z RP.PL

Budowa i remont

Nowy Strzeszyn: mieszkanie prawie jak dom

Konflikt na Ukrainie

Ukraina: Próba ataku na prezydenta Poroszenkę

Służby mundurowe

Co MON proponuje weteranom? Projekt PO-PSL z "zamrażarki"

Wybory do PE

Wyzwanie dla europejskich elit

Katastrofy

Rozbił się samolot Etiopskich Linii Lotniczych. 157 ofiar
REKLAMA
REKLAMA