European values and challenges in autumn 2023

Consequently, when contemplating the future of Polish politics – a matter underscored by the upcoming elections – one must remain attuned to the challenges confronting our communities. Therefore, the question of which takes precedence is devoid of meaning.

Reklama

The European Union and NATO form a cohesive security framework. The North Atlantic Treaty has assured the safeguarding of our borders and independence, shielding us from external threats. Simultaneously, the European Union fosters an environment for growth, stabilises our policies and regulations, and offers a solidarity mechanism to ensure relatively equitable developmental opportunities. It is almost indisputable that Poland’s accession to both of these alliances has bestowed upon us the most favourable conditions for development and security in a millennium of history, with the second generation of Poles already gaining the benefits.

Is this the end of our history? Such a fundamental Fukuyama’s approach must, without a doubt, be rejected. The realm of global politics is ever-evolving, driven by a multitude of factors, rendering the prediction of its trajectory a formidable challenge. Nevertheless, from the perspective of Polish national interests, every effort must be exerted to preserve this advantageous status quo. Achieving this imperative necessitates not only an urgent and thorough analysis of the trends impacting both of our pivotal communities but also, crucially, active engagement in shaping their policies. A country of Poland’s size and geostrategic significance not only possesses the right but also bears the responsibility to do so.

Czytaj więcej Gospodarka Bieg z przeszkodami za starą UE Na Forum Ekonomiczne eksperci SGH przygotowali raport o sytuacji gospodarczej w krajach naszego regionu Europy.

Which factors exert the greatest influence on European and, consequently, our national matters? The conflict in Ukraine and the post-war order in our region emerge as paramount. Russia’s February 2022 assault on Kyiv underscored its irrationality while reaffirming its persistent threat to neighbouring states and the entire world, regardless of the nature of the threat. What implications does this hold for Warsaw, Brussels, and Washington? Unquestionably, it entails a deeper and more comprehensive integration with NATO, heightened military collaboration, and the necessity to adapt our armaments. The spectre of military threats from the east is far from dissipating, making it imperative to ensure military cohesion and cooperation, not just within NATO but also with our neighbouring nations, beginning with Germany. This should be the primary focus of our defence policy.