Bruksela: Mężczyzna oddał strzały i uciekł

Jak pisze Reuters, nikomu nic się nie stało. Zdaniem prokuratury nie był to atak terrorystyczny.

Do incydentu doszło około godziny 10.00 rano w centrum Brukseli, na ulicy handlowej Avenue Louise.

Świadek zdarzenia powiedział, że napastnik strzelał z karabinu Kałasznikowa.

Nie wiadomo, jaki był motyw sprawcy.

Jak poinformowała Ine Van Wymersch, rzeczniczka prokuratury, incydentu nie uważa się za zamach terrorystyczny.

