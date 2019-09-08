fbTrack
Donald Trump odwołał rozmowy z talibami

Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych odwołał rozmowy pokojowe z przywódcami talibów. Powodem była eksplozja w Kabulu, w wyniku której zginęło 12 osób, w tym amerykański żołnierz. Talibowie przyznali się do zorganizowania tego zamachu.

Trump napisał na Twitterze, że jeżeli talibowie nie są w stanie dojść do porozumienia w sprawie zawieszenia broni na czas rozmów, to zapewne nie są też w stanie wynegocjować ważnego porozumienia.

Wcześniej prezydent USA ujawnił, że niedzielę w Camp David zamierzał spotkać się potajemnie z prezydentem Afganistanu i przywódcami talibów.

Przedstawiciele USA i talibów prowadzili rozmowy na temat wycofania amerykańskich żołnierzy z Afganistanu i zakończenia wojny trwającej od 18 lat. Wstępnie uzgodniono, że Amerykanie mogliby wycofać ok. 5 tysięcy spośród stacjonujących tam 14 tysięcy wojskowych. Amerykańscy żołnierze zostali wysłani do Afganistanu po zamachach przeprowadzonych w USA 11 września 2001 roku. Ataków dokonali członkowie al-Kaidy, wspieranej przez ówczesny reżim talibów.

