Wielka Brytania: 14 kg kokainy w polskiej furgonetce z maseczkami medycznymi

Policja aresztowała 34-letniego Polaka, kierowcę furgonetki zarejestrowanej w Polsce.

L1m of cocaine that was hidden in a box of face masks was seized by experienced officers at the Channel Tunnel yesterday.



Criminal networks are trying to exploit the #coronavirus outbreak for their own benefit, but Border Force and @NCA_UK are working together to stop them. pic.twitter.com/0hBbygdfCR