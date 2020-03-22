fbTrack
REKLAMA
REKLAMA

Koronawirus SARS-CoV-2

Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

Członek zespołu Bon Jovi ma koronawirusa

Instagram
arb
NAPISZ DO AUTORA
David Bryan, jeden z założycieli zespołu Bon Jovi, ogłosił w sobotę na Instagramie, że jest zarażony koronawirusem SARS-CoV-2.

"Jestem chory od tygodnia i czuję się lepiej każdego dnia" - napisał klawiszowiec na Instagramie. "Proszę, nie bójcie się!!! To grypa, nie dżuma" - dodał.

Bryan napisał, że jest "poddany kwarantannie od tygodnia i będzie przez kolejny tydzień". "A gdy poczuję się lepiej, zostanę znów przebadany, aby się przekonać, że jestem wolny od tego wstrętnego wirusa. Proszę pomagajcie sobie. To się wkrótce skończy... z pomocą każdego Amerykanina" - podkreślił.

Bryan nie jest pierwszym celebrytą, który ogłosił, że jest zarażony koronawirusem - wcześniej ujawnili to m.in. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba i Andy Cohen.

© Licencja na publikację
© Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone
Źródło: CNN

CZYTAJ TAKŻE

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
NAJNOWSZE Z RP.PL

Korea Północna

Trump gratuluje Kimowi walki z koronawirusem

Koronawirus SARS-CoV-2

Lekarze z Kuby ruszają na pomoc Włochom

Koronawirus SARS-CoV-2

Ekwador: Ponad 500 zarażonych, minister zdrowia rezygnuje

Koronawirus SARS-CoV-2

Pierwszy od czterech dni "lokalny" przypadek koronawirusa w Chinach

Koronawirus SARS-CoV-2

Członek zespołu Bon Jovi ma koronawirusa
REKLAMA
REKLAMA