Członek zespołu Bon Jovi ma koronawirusa

"Jestem chory od tygodnia i czuję się lepiej każdego dnia" - napisał klawiszowiec na Instagramie. "Proszę, nie bójcie się!!! To grypa, nie dżuma" - dodał.
Bryan napisał, że jest "poddany kwarantannie od tygodnia i będzie przez kolejny tydzień". "A gdy poczuję się lepiej, zostanę znów przebadany, aby się przekonać, że jestem wolny od tego wstrętnego wirusa. Proszę pomagajcie sobie. To się wkrótce skończy... z pomocą każdego Amerykanina" - podkreślił.
Bryan nie jest pierwszym celebrytą, który ogłosił, że jest zarażony koronawirusem - wcześniej ujawnili to m.in. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba i Andy Cohen.
W USA koronawirusa SARS-CoV-2 wykryto jak dotąd u 26878 osób. W wyniku zarażenia się nim zmarło 348.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!??????