Partnership Between Science and Business in the Service of Patients

„Rzeczpospolita” na Forum Ekonomicznym w Karpaczu 2025
Aktualizacja: 09.09.2025 14:36 Publikacja: 08.09.2025 00:01
Wiktor Janicki: The entire industry is built on inventions that often emerge at the intersection of business and science. We very much hope that our cooperation with Wrocław University of Science and Technology will spur new projects and ideas – initiatives that will foster both innovation and skill development. Take artificial intelligence, for example, which is playing an increasingly important role in the operations of companies, including in research and development. This is precisely an area where we believe that, together with the university, we can build new competencies and explore ways of using AI to serve patients.
Prof. Arkadiusz Wójs: Modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are primarily tested against the most important challenges we face, for example in pharmacy. This is a new experience for the university, which does have some tradition in biochemical sciences related to pharmacy, though not as extensive as in fields such as bridge engineering or electric motors. It is therefore a modern and, in a sense, innovative area. We established a medical faculty just two years ago and are still considering the possibility of opening a pharmacy programme – perhaps as early as next year, or in two years’ time – which would be a natural step in the university’s development. As part of this cooperation, we are bringing together our intentions, dreams and aspirations. As a leading university, we want to undertake important projects in partnership with a company that embodies modernity and holds a strong position in its field – an area that is also exceptionally new and innovative for us. It is not merely an agreement, but also a shared dream.
W.J.: We see Wrocław University of Technology as an institution that, on the one hand, has an excellent tradition in science and its advancement, and on the other, is highly open to innovation and cooperation with business, which is not always the case. This combination of tradition and the pursuit of new solutions gives us the sense that we are truly engaging in a partnership with the University of Technology. It is a collaboration between two distinct organisations that want to create something new together, and this sense of genuine partnership and sincere commitment to working on new solutions is extremely important to us.
W.J.: I think we should begin with science and business. For a partnership to be meaningful, it is essential to understand the areas in which we can inspire each other and those in which we can bring added value to the cooperation. This is the first and most fundamental element. Equally important is the demand for innovation, and not only in pharmaceuticals; demand for innovation helps build a culture that recognises its value. This, in turn, strengthens the willingness to form partnerships and jointly explore the question: what new things can we create together? The third element – and here I see a role for the government – is legal predictability, particularly respect for intellectual property rights. Every partnership seeks to create something unique, which must be properly protected. To make serious, large-scale investments, we must be confident that property rights are fully respected and that the results of our knowledge, imagination and commitment will also translate into measurable commercial outcomes.
AW: We have extensive experience of working with businesses, but none of our previous initiatives have been like this one. It is worth noting that the worlds of science and business are often stereotypically perceived as far apart. Science is said to have no urgency, where costs do not matter and results may or may not prove useful. Business, by contrast, is often described as ruthless – everything must be delivered immediately and generate financial return. In reality, this is not the case, particularly in a partnership such as ours. AstraZeneca is largely a science company – it does not focus on predictable, routine activities that can be planned a decade ahead. In this respect, it resembles a university. Similarly, the University of Technology does not wish to be seen as a traditional, closed institution operating in isolation, in its own enclave, detached from its environment and unavailable for cooperation. On the contrary, our ambition is to be a university that influences reality through ideas, concepts and solutions with practical applications. The greatest strength of a technical university, however, lies in its people – students, doctoral candidates, graduates and researchers who go on to work in companies or establish their own businesses. We do not want our graduates or researchers to be stereotypical professors detached from real life; we want them to be highly competent individuals, equipped to thrive in today’s world and even to help shape it. This is why it is so important that our students, doctoral candidates and young researchers have genuine contact with the world – and at the highest level One can hardly imagine a better opportunity.
