We Support Cybersecurity

Digital topics have been a prominent theme at the Economic Forum.

This reflects a wider global trend, as digital issues now dominate worldwide, so the discussions in Karpacz naturally mirror this focus. NASK is present at the Cybersecurity Forum here, alongside the Ministry of Digital Affairs, to discuss challenges ranging from security and information protection to critical infrastructure solutions and deepfakes, as well as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in defence and offence. While our primary focus is on cybersecurity, we are also significantly involved in the digitisation of public administration through the electronic document circulation system we are implementing.

Reklama Reklama

You mentioned artificial intelligence, so I would like to ask about the Polish language model. What progress has been made, and what can it be used for?

You are probably referring to PLLuM ( Polish Large Language Model – ed.). It is a whole family of models already available to anyone interested in using them. We are developing it further by creating new datasets, preparing instructions, and carrying out additional training. There is no final target model – instead, we aim to keep pace with the evolution of AI and to improve these models month by month and year by year.

The main area of application for PLLuM is intended to be public and local government administration. It is to be used in electronic document circulation systems, as well as, for example, in the mObywatel app as an intelligent assistant. At the same time, every company, business owner, and individual can use this model free of charge. We already have examples of such implementations: for instance, Comarch employs PLLuM in its ERP system, and PKO BP has also just announced its adoption.

In what other industries can PLLuM be used?

At NASK, we are leading the consortium responsible for the project. We are collaborating with many companies on its implementation, but I will leave it to their CEOs or IT managers to disclose which ones. What I can discuss are the applications in public administration. We aim to launch a pilot digital assistant in mObywatel by the end of the year. As for local governments, we are working with Gdynia, Częstochowa, and the Lubuskie Voivodship on using PLLuM in e-administration. We are also preparing for its deployment in the EZD (electronic document management) system. COIG is currently in the process of acquiring new cloud infrastructure, which is essential for us to introduce PLLuM solutions within EZD RP.

In the context of AI, the issue of critical infrastructure is also very important. Which elements should receive special protection, and what role can NASK play in this?

When discussing critical infrastructure, it is important to distinguish between two things. The first is the definition set out in the Act, which is very narrow and refers to the systems of specific companies in specific locations. Moreover, the list of critical infrastructure is not public, so as a rule we cannot disclose what it includes. However, in journalism and in everyday understanding, we apply a much broader definition, considering all the services without which neither the world nor our daily lives could function. One such service is water supply and sewage management. Together with the Ministry of Digital Affairs, NASK has just launched a call for projects for companies in this sector, offering PLN 300 million in grants to support the development of innovative initiatives. These are primarily aimed at securing industrial automation systems and strengthening their resilience against the attacks that, unfortunately, we continue to face.