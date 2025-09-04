The beer industry faces more challenges

„Rzeczpospolita” na Forum Ekonomicznym w Karpaczu 2025
Aktualizacja: 04.09.2025 14:03 Publikacja: 04.09.2025 03:31
Foto: Michał Łepecki
Discussion partner: The Union of Brewing Industry Employers – Polish Breweries
Unfortunately, the summer was not so great, and not only weather-wise. For various reasons the industry's sales volume has already fallen by 7 per cent this year, which adds to the declines of previous years. The future does not look very encouraging, especially in view of the various solutions that are being discussed by decision-makers.
I do not wish to comment on the political aspect of this discussion. However, we are indeed dealing with a proposal to increase excise duty, or in other words, the government's breach of its agreement with alcohol manufacturers. It should be remembered that we operate according to an excise duty map, which assumed that from 2022, excise duty would gradually increase, with the cumulative value of the increases reaching 40 per cent. Meanwhile, shortly before the start of the new year, without the appropriate vacatio legis, we learn that this agreement is about to be terminated, and the excise duty increase is to amount to 15 per cent instead of the planned 5 per cent, i.e. three times more.
This is not the only challenge faced by the industry. The deposit system is about to start. And the beer industry is the only alcohol industry that is going to be covered by these regulations. Neither vodka, including small 100 or 200 ml bottles, nor wine are included in the deposit system. On the other hand, beer with its returnable bottle – which is the most environmentally friendly type of packaging on the market, with a return rate of up to 92 per cent, a bottle that is reused several times – and a functioning system created by the industry are suddenly to become part of the deposit system. This is going to increase costs. There is a high risk that many retailers will choose not to introduce returnable bottles. As a result, we may end up with an absurd situation where the most eco-friendly packaging is not available or fails on the market due to the overregulation it is going to face.
Approximately 8,500 people are employed directly in the industry. We estimate that each job in the industry indirectly generates about ten jobs in other areas, so in total there are about 85,000 jobs. If the announcements about increased excise duty and restrictions resulting from the introduction of a deposit system come to fruition, we assume that the industry's sales volume is going to drop by a few more percentage points. This drop might even reach double digits, as it did in this season. As a result, we will naturally see a reduction in employment in the industry and the closure of breweries. And we are the third largest beer manufacturer in Europe and have a huge export surplus in the beer industry. We export beer, not import it. And even today the excise duty is very high. Few people know that the excise duty rate in Poland is three times higher than in Germany and twice as high as in the Czech Republic. And now there are rumours of its further increase.
When we talk about regulations concerning alcohol promotion – because we have to distinguish between promoting and advertising – the only thing that is undoubtedly indisputable is uncertainty. Excise duty is one of the challenges. But the proposed changes to the Act on Upbringing in Sobriety also bring uncertainty about the future to the industry. It is not only about the ban on promotion or the ban on advertising suggested by some, but also, for example, the ban on sales at petrol stations, which is already in place in other European countries and is one of the factors that encourage people to start their own businesses. And now, these solutions are about to be changed out of the blue.
Of course, there are forms of promotion that the industry does not like. But I think that beer is the first to start the NoLo trend – No Alcohol, Low Alcohol – and the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market. After all, it is thanks to the beer industry that we have undergone a cultural shift in recent years with the move from strong alcohol to beer.
Non-alcoholic beers are an absolute phenomenon. Today, they already account for about 7% of this large market, so the volumes are really enormous. I must add that today, every tenth non-alcoholic beer in Europe comes from Poland. A lot of young people avoid alcoholic products altogether and switch to only non-alcoholic beers. We have research from Spain, for example, showing that households report that when they started consuming non-alcoholic beers, they reduced their purchases of all other alcohol categories by 14 per cent. Of course, we are pleased with this growth and see further potential for growth. However, this growth does not compensate for the declines in the category. It is fair to say that the growth in non-alcoholic beers accounts for about one-third of the decline in the alcoholic beer market. I think we should continue to support the non-alcoholic beer segment, but we also have many reasons to be proud of the beer industry as a whole.
