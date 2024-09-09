What lies ahead for the telecommunications market

"The role of regulators is expanding. During many discussions on funding, questions are raised as to why the telecoms sector is funding activities that affect not only it, but also about the supervision of the entire market. In recent years, the telecommunications sector has been the only client of the Office of Electronic Communications. But once the law re-regulating copyright law comes into force, if the Sejm, in the proposed form still being finalised by the government, adopts the implementation of the Digital Services Act, the queue to the UKE will be much longer. Therefore, the question is whether other participants in this broad market should also participate in this process so that the regulator operates efficiently,” he said.

Financing growth

Małgorzata Zakrzewska, executive director for corporate affairs and member of Play's executive committee, president of the Freedom of Choice Foundation, emphasised that the Polish market is one of the most competitive in Europe. It is also one of the heavily deregulated markets, which is a good direction. However, thought must be given to its future.

"I look at the telecoms market as an ecosystem. You cannot analyse the market without thinking about the consumer. And I see the consumer as a citizen, a state, an economy. With the consumer's interest in mind, market stakeholders should think about where we want to be in five years' time," said Malgorzata Zakrzewska.

There is no doubt that telecoms companies need to ensure service availability, quality and security for their customers. These three pillars are essential. However, they require a huge investment. Zakrzewska noted that revenues in the telecoms market were declining slightly, while capital expenditure was clearly increasing. Last year, they increased year-on-year by 26%.

"This money has to come from somewhere. I'm not going to say that we should suddenly raise our prices, because that's what the market is competitive for, not to raise prices to absurd levels. We pride ourselves on the fact that Poland has some of the lowest prices in Europe. But we should talk about investment, because market growth is in our mutual interest. The debate should focus on answering the question of how to ensure this growth and where to obtain funding.”

Jacek Oko, President of the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE), highlighted the development of the market in recent times.