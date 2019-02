Pompeo: USA zawieszają traktat nuklearny z Rosją

Pompeo dodał, że USA przekażą Rosji - drugiej stronie traktatu - formalną notę na temat wycofania się USA z traktatu w ciągu sześciu miesięcy od momentu zawieszenia udziału w nim.

The decision on the United States’ exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was made a long time ago, and the withdrawal procedure will begin within the next few days, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"In general, the Americans’ reluctance to hear any arguments, their reluctance to conduct any substantive negotiations suggests that the decision to dismantle the treaty was made by Washington a long time ago," Peskov stressed commenting on the expiration of the US ultimatum. "Much to our regret, there is every likelihood that this decision will be implemented within the next few days, its implementation will begin."

When asked whether there have been any recent contacts with the US, the Kremlin spokesman answered in the negative. "As far as we understand, it is more than likely that on February 2 we may receive some kind of notification from the US," he said, adding that the procedure for the withdrawal from the treaty is enshrined in one of its clauses.

