fbTrack
REKLAMA
REKLAMA

Kosmos

Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

Meteoryt spadł na zachodnią Kubę

Twitter
arb
NAPISZ DO AUTORA
Prawdopodobnie meteoryt spadł na terenie zachodniej Kuby - informują mieszkańcy i władze USA. Jak dotąd nie ma doniesień o tym, by ktoś ucierpiał w wyniku całego zdarzenia.

Do zdarzenia doszło ok. 13:20 czasu lokalnego w piątek.

W prowincji Pinar del Rio słychać było głośną eksplozję, na niebie pojawiła się też smuga dymu.

- Otrzymujemy doniesienia, że meteoryt był widziany na niebie nad Florida Keys - informuje US National Weather Service (NWS).

"Wygląda na to, że meteoryt zderzył się z Ziemią na zachodniej Kubie, niedaleko miasta Vinales" - podaje NWS.

Liczni mieszkańcy Vinales twierdzą, że po wszystkim w pobliżu swoich domów znaleźli fragmenty czarnej skały.

© Licencja na publikację
© Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone
Źródło: BNO News
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA

REDAKCJA POLECA

REKLAMA
NAJNOWSZE Z RP.PL

Polityka

Prezydent Kolumbii: Dni dyktatury w Wenezueli są policzone

Kosmos

Meteoryt spadł na zachodnią Kubę

Przestępczość

800 kg mięsa z nielegalnego uboju w Polsce trafiło do Francji

Razem

Zandberg: Broń jądrowa w Polsce? Słowa Czaputowicza to skandal

Świat

Dr Liedel: Głowice atomowe w Polsce oznaczałyby reakcję Rosji
REKLAMA
REKLAMA