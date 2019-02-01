Meteoryt spadł na zachodnią Kubę

Do zdarzenia doszło ok. 13:20 czasu lokalnego w piątek.
#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB— Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) 1 lutego 2019
W prowincji Pinar del Rio słychać było głośną eksplozję, na niebie pojawiła się też smuga dymu.
Reporteros de @TelePinar en el #MuraldelaPrehistoria #Vinales #PinarDelRio constatan caída de piedras negras de alrededor de 7 cm luego de un gran estruendo. @fatimaTelePinar investiga #Cuba pic.twitter.com/NLLvVcr18U— Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR) 1 lutego 2019
- Otrzymujemy doniesienia, że meteoryt był widziany na niebie nad Florida Keys - informuje US National Weather Service (NWS).
Only in Cuba does an apparent meteorite crash and you happen to know the person who’s house was hit. pic.twitter.com/jYhAnBLUy0— Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) 1 lutego 2019
"Wygląda na to, że meteoryt zderzył się z Ziemią na zachodniej Kubie, niedaleko miasta Vinales" - podaje NWS.
Liczni mieszkańcy Vinales twierdzą, że po wszystkim w pobliżu swoich domów znaleźli fragmenty czarnej skały.