Justus Wolff: AI in healthcare to benefit people

You specialize in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Can you explain why, when, and how AI can be utilized to enhance the quality of healthcare? Is AI applicable across all areas, such as clinical care, legal contexts, therapeutic settings, pharmacoeconomics, and possibly others?

I have specialized in artificial intelligence and healthcare for many years, with a focus on this field throughout my career. I completed my PhD in experimental bioinformatics and have published extensively on the application of AI in healthcare. I have also participated in major projects aimed at integrating AI into the healthcare sector.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing numerous industries, including automotive and manufacturing. In my view, its application in healthcare offers profound benefits for humanity. Despite advancements in many fields, healthcare remains relatively under-digitized, with many tasks still handled in outdated ways – such as record-keeping and operations within clinics, hospitals, and outpatient facilities. We are facing significant challenges in healthcare: rising costs, increasing demand for services, and a growing shortage of medical personnel, including in Europe. AI presents a valuable opportunity to tackle these issues by delivering support precisely where it is most needed.

You mentioned that AI can enhance resource utilization in healthcare. Could you describe what this would look like in practice?

There are already several practical applications of AI in healthcare, with more on the horizon. While AI is not yet widely used for direct medical assistance, it is increasingly applied to tasks such as managing medical records and handling administrative tasks. Additionally, AI tools are proving valuable in diagnosing diseases that might be overlooked by human practitioners. For example, diagnosing certain conditions can be challenging, especially given the limited time doctors often have – sometimes just two minutes per patient. In these cases, AI can significantly aid in both diagnosis and treatment, helping to identify diseases that might otherwise be missed.

For instance, consider the application of AI in imaging. AI can analyse MRI and CT scan results, identify specific characteristics, and determine if a patient shows any signs of a disease. The doctor can then verify these findings. This technology enhances the imaging processes significantly. Additionally, AI is advancing by integrating not just imaging data but also historical patient data. I am extensively involved in this area, where AI can track a patient’s medical history over many years to predict when certain diseases may develop, allowing for timely preventive measures.

AI evokes both excitement and concern. Even leading experts, including specialized doctors, worry that artificial intelligence might eventually replace human roles entirely. What are your thoughts on this issue?

There were once concerns that artificial intelligence might completely replace humans. Having worked in this field for many years, I can attest that, for example, AI has not replaced me. Instead, AI works alongside humans. It is important to recognize that AI will inevitably be part of our lives – it is already integrated into our work and will continue to be in the future. The real question is how we will leverage and apply AI in our daily routines.