Science needs promotion and partnership with business

‘We definitely need to create a potential research database,’ he stressed, announcing that the Łukasiewicz Research Network is going to be mainly responsible for this project. According to the ministry's plans, the database is to be updated regularly, and once a quarter each institute shall report on its projects and achievements. The Ministry not only wants to receive information on the effects of the researchers' scientific work, it also wants to check what happens with them next, whether there is a chance to commercialise them. Dariusz Wieczorek also emphasised the need for partnerships between scientific centres.

A serious hindrance to science is the low level of investment in research and development, which in Poland amounts to only around 1.46% of the GDP (including business expenditure). In other countries it exceeds 3% of the GDP. As Minister Wieczorek pointed out, spending on science is an investment – because thanks to science the economy develops and the GDP grows.

This was confirmed by data brought up by Professor Piotr Wachowiak, rector of the Warsaw School of Economics. He stressed that one zloty invested in science brings an average of 8-11 zlotys in the GDP. 'Money spent on science is a very profitable investment', stressed the Warsaw School of Economics rector, emphasising the importance of partnership with business in three areas: strategic, educational and scientific.

As Iwona Kurz, Dean of the Faculty of Polish Studies at the University of Warsaw, pointed out, the impact of science on the GDP is an important, but is not the only factor in its assessment. Equally important is the impact of science on social well-being or the language we use to communicate. It is also important to remember the impact of universities on the social environment – especially because in many cities they are the largest employers.

During the debate, many critical remarks were made about the system of periodic evaluation of scientific activity in Poland. Iwona Kurz indicated that she is strongly against this system, as it hinders interdisciplinarity and does not take into account the particularities of different areas.

Leszek Stypułkowski also spoke about the need for change, stressing that science develops in the direction in which it is evaluated. Yet in recent years, the evaluation system has generally encouraged the publication of articles in foreign scientific journals. As a result, communication and partnership between science and the socio-economic environment has gradually started to disappear.