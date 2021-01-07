fbTrack
Prezydent USA

Trump: Koniec najwspanialszej pierwszej kadencji

"Chociaż absolutnie nie zgadzam się z wynikiem wyborów, a fakty mnie wspierają, to 20 stycznia przekażę władzę" - brzmi oświadczenie ustępującego prezydenta USA Donalda Trumpa

"Powtarzam, że będziemy kontynuować naszą walkę o to, by liczono tylko głosy legalne" - napisał Trump.

"Chociaż oznacza to koniec najwspanialszej pierwszej kadencji w historii prezydentury, to dopiero początek naszej walki o przywrócenie wielkości Ameryce" - zakończył.

Źródło: rp.pl

