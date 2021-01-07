Trump: Koniec najwspanialszej pierwszej kadencji

"Powtarzam, że będziemy kontynuować naszą walkę o to, by liczono tylko głosy legalne" - napisał Trump.
"Chociaż oznacza to koniec najwspanialszej pierwszej kadencji w historii prezydentury, to dopiero początek naszej walki o przywrócenie wielkości Ameryce" - zakończył.
BREAKING: Trump finally says that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Biden.— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 7, 2021
STATEMENT:
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th." pic.twitter.com/TFUiYaOvlp