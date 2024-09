Gas is a prerequisite for the success of the transformation

As part of the XXXIII Economic Forum in Karpacz, a discussion was held on the role and importance of natural gas in the energy transition. There was complete consensus among its participants - gas will play a key role in the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Reklama

“The transformation continues. This is not a fantasy, it is happening. Treasury companies, government, business, everyone is involved in the process. You have to pay attention to the challenges, of course. The role of gas will be huge, especially in the decarbonisation of district heating systems,” said Milosz Motyka, Deputy Minister for Climate and Environment.

He highlighted the diversified sources of gas supply and emphasised the potential for developing the biogas market. In doing so, he reassured that there was no risk of becoming dependent on a single energy or heat source.

"There will be investments in nuclear, offshore or onshore renewables, and hydrogen. We will not fall into the gas trap," he added.

Here in Poland we have taken steps several years ago to diversify the gas supply. We have an LNG terminal in Świnoujscie, whose capacity is currently being expanded to 8.3 bcm. Supplies of liquefied natural gas from the United States, Qatar and Norway are also received here.