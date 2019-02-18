fbTrack
Znalazł 30-letni komputer Apple. Pytał, czy przywrócić grę

Nowojorczyk John Pfaff odkurzył stary komputer, który od dziesięcioleci leżał na poddaszu. Ku jego zdziwieniu, urządzenie nadal się włączało.

„O mój Boże. Apple IIe. Leżał na strychu moich rodziców od lat. Dekady. I działa. Pyta, czy chcę przywrócić zapisaną grę. I znajduje jedną! Musi mieć 30 lat. A ja znów mam 10 lat” - napisał na Twitterze mężczyzna w opisie nad zdjęciem znalezionego urządzenia.

Wydany w 1983 roku komputer Apple IIe był trzecim modelem w serii Apple II. Ta wersja urządzenia oferowała funkcje, takie jak możliwość używania zarówno wielkich, jak i małych liter oraz pełną funkcjonalność klawiszy Shift i Caps Lock. Wszystkie modele tego komputera zostały wycofane w 1993 roku.

 

 

John Pfaff, po znalezieniu starego komputera, przywrócił zapisaną grę „Adventureland”, wydaną dla mikrokomputerów przez Scotta Adamsa w 1978 roku. "Co powinienem zrobić dalej” - przeczytał monit na ekranie komputera. "To trudne, ponieważ trzy dekady później nie pamiętam dokładnie, gdzie skończyłem tę rundę Adventureland” - podkreślił mężczyzna na Twitterze.

Pfaff znalazł także dyskietki z kilkoma różnymi grami z tamtych czasów - Millionware, Neuromancer i Olympic Decathlon. Poza tym, Pfaff natknął się również na zapisane kopie swoich zadań ze szkoły średniej oraz notatkę zmarłego ojca. "Właśnie znalazłem list, który mój tata napisał do mnie w 1986 roku, kiedy miałem 11 lat i byłem na obozie letnim" - napisał na Twitterze. "Mój tata zmarł niemal dokładnie rok temu. To niesamowite, że natrafiłem na coś tak „zwyczajnego" od niego” - podkreślił. 

Pfaff pokazał znaleziony na strychu komputer swoim dzieciom. Jak podkreślił, ich reakcja jest tym, czego można się spodziewać po generacji, która korzysta z iPhone'a X. "Mój najstarszy syn, który ma 9 lat, wykrzyknął: to komputer?!” - czytamy na Twitterze mężczyzny. "Następnie wskazał dyskietki i spytał: co to jest?” - dodał. 

Źródło: CNN
