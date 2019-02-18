Znalazł 30-letni komputer Apple. Pytał, czy przywrócić grę

Nowojorczyk John Pfaff odkurzył stary komputer, który od dziesięcioleci leżał na poddaszu. Ku jego zdziwieniu, urządzenie nadal się włączało.

„O mój Boże. Apple IIe. Leżał na strychu moich rodziców od lat. Dekady. I działa. Pyta, czy chcę przywrócić zapisaną grę. I znajduje jedną! Musi mieć 30 lat. A ja znów mam 10 lat” - napisał na Twitterze mężczyzna w opisie nad zdjęciem znalezionego urządzenia.

Wydany w 1983 roku komputer Apple IIe był trzecim modelem w serii Apple II. Ta wersja urządzenia oferowała funkcje, takie jak możliwość używania zarówno wielkich, jak i małych liter oraz pełną funkcjonalność klawiszy Shift i Caps Lock. Wszystkie modele tego komputera zostały wycofane w 1993 roku.

Poniżej dalsza część artykułu

John Pfaff, po znalezieniu starego komputera, przywrócił zapisaną grę „Adventureland”, wydaną dla mikrokomputerów przez Scotta Adamsa w 1978 roku. "Co powinienem zrobić dalej” - przeczytał monit na ekranie komputera. "To trudne, ponieważ trzy dekady później nie pamiętam dokładnie, gdzie skończyłem tę rundę Adventureland” - podkreślił mężczyzna na Twitterze.

Pfaff znalazł także dyskietki z kilkoma różnymi grami z tamtych czasów - Millionware, Neuromancer i Olympic Decathlon. Poza tym, Pfaff natknął się również na zapisane kopie swoich zadań ze szkoły średniej oraz notatkę zmarłego ojca. "Właśnie znalazłem list, który mój tata napisał do mnie w 1986 roku, kiedy miałem 11 lat i byłem na obozie letnim" - napisał na Twitterze. "Mój tata zmarł niemal dokładnie rok temu. To niesamowite, że natrafiłem na coś tak „zwyczajnego" od niego” - podkreślił.

Pfaff pokazał znaleziony na strychu komputer swoim dzieciom. Jak podkreślił, ich reakcja jest tym, czego można się spodziewać po generacji, która korzysta z iPhone'a X. "Mój najstarszy syn, który ma 9 lat, wykrzyknął: to komputer?!” - czytamy na Twitterze mężczyzny. "Następnie wskazał dyskietki i spytał: co to jest?” - dodał.

Oh.

My.

God.



An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades.



And it works.



Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game.



And finds one!



It must be 30 years old.



I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

This is tricky, because three decades later I can’t quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland. pic.twitter.com/Eoj7EqkHtb — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

Hm. I rocked this version of One on One. Could hit a three from anywhere.



But the boxes my mom sent have no joystick!!



Will GameStop have one that fits these ports? pic.twitter.com/VQFgaAyb9G — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

My kids thought things were insanely retro when my wife and I played NES Super Mario on the oldest’s Switch.



Tomorrow morning their definition of retro is going to shift significantly. pic.twitter.com/cwpMyvCoYw — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

My dad typed up labels for all my floppies, which is really sweet to remember.



He was so thorough that he even included... who hacked the games.



(I’m the only person in my immediately family who went to law school.) pic.twitter.com/kj4m9aJh2U — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

Hacker screens!



And ASCII art!



On a 35 year old 5.25” magnetic disk from the first Reagan Administration. pic.twitter.com/2EWVrcxvLr — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

Wow. So this was an old trivia game I loved (Millionware). This screen gets to the point where it says “Say ‘Hello’ to our contestants Donna.”



And then the disk drive whirs w its little red light.



Then you get “Thank you, Donna.”



1984 computer humor. pic.twitter.com/dFnbQk7y0D — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

Of course, there is the downside. Here’s everything I wrote my senior year in high school, unreadable thanks to the absence of the necessary program disk (AppleWorks).



That, though... may be for the best. pic.twitter.com/u2XGStvWQU — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019

This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.



Now w the web, I have a shot.



The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019