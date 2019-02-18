Znalazł 30-letni komputer Apple. Pytał, czy przywrócić grę

„O mój Boże. Apple IIe. Leżał na strychu moich rodziców od lat. Dekady. I działa. Pyta, czy chcę przywrócić zapisaną grę. I znajduje jedną! Musi mieć 30 lat. A ja znów mam 10 lat” - napisał na Twitterze mężczyzna w opisie nad zdjęciem znalezionego urządzenia.
Wydany w 1983 roku komputer Apple IIe był trzecim modelem w serii Apple II. Ta wersja urządzenia oferowała funkcje, takie jak możliwość używania zarówno wielkich, jak i małych liter oraz pełną funkcjonalność klawiszy Shift i Caps Lock. Wszystkie modele tego komputera zostały wycofane w 1993 roku.
John Pfaff, po znalezieniu starego komputera, przywrócił zapisaną grę „Adventureland”, wydaną dla mikrokomputerów przez Scotta Adamsa w 1978 roku. "Co powinienem zrobić dalej” - przeczytał monit na ekranie komputera. "To trudne, ponieważ trzy dekady później nie pamiętam dokładnie, gdzie skończyłem tę rundę Adventureland” - podkreślił mężczyzna na Twitterze.
Pfaff znalazł także dyskietki z kilkoma różnymi grami z tamtych czasów - Millionware, Neuromancer i Olympic Decathlon. Poza tym, Pfaff natknął się również na zapisane kopie swoich zadań ze szkoły średniej oraz notatkę zmarłego ojca. "Właśnie znalazłem list, który mój tata napisał do mnie w 1986 roku, kiedy miałem 11 lat i byłem na obozie letnim" - napisał na Twitterze. "Mój tata zmarł niemal dokładnie rok temu. To niesamowite, że natrafiłem na coś tak „zwyczajnego" od niego” - podkreślił.
Pfaff pokazał znaleziony na strychu komputer swoim dzieciom. Jak podkreślił, ich reakcja jest tym, czego można się spodziewać po generacji, która korzysta z iPhone'a X. "Mój najstarszy syn, który ma 9 lat, wykrzyknął: to komputer?!” - czytamy na Twitterze mężczyzny. "Następnie wskazał dyskietki i spytał: co to jest?” - dodał.
Oh.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
My.
God.
An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades.
And it works.
Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game.
And finds one!
It must be 30 years old.
I’m 10 years old again. pic.twitter.com/zL7wWxOo36
This is tricky, because three decades later I can’t quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland. pic.twitter.com/Eoj7EqkHtb— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
Hm. I rocked this version of One on One. Could hit a three from anywhere.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
But the boxes my mom sent have no joystick!!
Will GameStop have one that fits these ports? pic.twitter.com/VQFgaAyb9G
My kids thought things were insanely retro when my wife and I played NES Super Mario on the oldest’s Switch.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
Tomorrow morning their definition of retro is going to shift significantly. pic.twitter.com/cwpMyvCoYw
My dad typed up labels for all my floppies, which is really sweet to remember.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
He was so thorough that he even included... who hacked the games.
(I’m the only person in my immediately family who went to law school.) pic.twitter.com/kj4m9aJh2U
Hacker screens!— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
And ASCII art!
On a 35 year old 5.25” magnetic disk from the first Reagan Administration. pic.twitter.com/2EWVrcxvLr
Wow. So this was an old trivia game I loved (Millionware). This screen gets to the point where it says “Say ‘Hello’ to our contestants Donna.”— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
And then the disk drive whirs w its little red light.
Then you get “Thank you, Donna.”
1984 computer humor. pic.twitter.com/dFnbQk7y0D
Of course, there is the downside. Here’s everything I wrote my senior year in high school, unreadable thanks to the absence of the necessary program disk (AppleWorks).— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
That, though... may be for the best. pic.twitter.com/u2XGStvWQU
This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.— John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) 17 lutego 2019
Now w the web, I have a shot.
The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2