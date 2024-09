Green technologies require financial backing and supportive regulatory frameworks

At one of the hottest Economic Forums in years, both in terms of temperature and topic, climate change was at the forefront of discussions, making it easy to convince participants that the ecological transition is an urgent necessity.

Reklama

– If we, as a society – along with businesses, scientists, and local governments – fail to make concrete, decisive choices regarding ecological transformation and the modernization of our energy infrastructure, the situation will inevitably worsen, said Luiz Hanania, President of the Management Board of Veolia Group in Poland. – There is no turning back from the green revolution, and we must take every possible step to ensure its success. I have used the word ‘revolution’ on purpose, as decisive and thorough action is required, said Luiz Hanania.

What the Ecological Transition Barometer says

He explained that Veolia conducted a global survey – the Ecological Transition Barometer – on public perceptions of climate change, revealing widespread recognition of the issue. This highlights the urgency of initiatives to address these challenges. In response, the company launched its new strategic programme for 2024-2027, called GreenUp, aimed at accelerating the shift toward decarbonisation.

– Veolia is committed to decarbonizing all its assets. However, achieving this goal requires the active involvement of various stakeholders, including the public, local governments, banks, and our customers, said Luiz Hanania.

Need for action

The successful implementation of these programs hinges on effective financing mechanisms for decarbonization, water resource management, and waste management. According to the Ecological Transition Barometer survey, which sampled a population representing nearly 60% of the world and 67% of global greenhouse gas emissions, awareness of the climate crisis is rising globally. Two-thirds of respondents reported feeling personally threatened by climate change. In Poland, 70% of those surveyed expressed a sense of vulnerability to climate risks and agreed that the cost of inaction would ultimately outweigh the cost of addressing the environmental crisis.