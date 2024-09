Europe switches to a wartime environment

The announcements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on plans to change the post-war order in Europe mean that the countries of the European Union once again have to grapple with the question of how to defend themselves against aggression and how to help the invaded Ukraine, emphasised the organisers of the Economic Forum in Karpacz in their preview of the plenary debate ‘Peace and quiet is over. Europe and the war in the East'.

Its participants pointed out that in order to defend against the threat from Russia, it is necessary not only to take care of the continent's defence potential, but also to act holistically, despite the ongoing hybrid war.

The Polish example

‘The European Union must take responsibility for the defence industry on its territory, we need to renew production capacity', emphasised Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, during the debate. He said this was the reason why an EU commissioner for defence, and in fact for the defence industry, had been appointed for the first time. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that a dedicated EU fund for the defence industry with a budget of at least EUR 100 billion was also necessary.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Poland is a good example of a serious approach to defence. ‘We have decided that defence spending in Poland should account for 4.7% of the GDP. This is a world record, the highest amount among NATO countries', Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz remarked.

He added that a declaration of at least three 155mm ammunition factories in Poland has also been made. The reconstruction of the arms industry is essential in order not to repeat the mistake of 1939, when Poland had no production capacity, was not modernised, and our alliances failed. Although today we are in a different situation, because NATO is the strongest alliance, we have to invest a lot in our defence capabilities and in the arms industry.