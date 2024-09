Industry and consumers calling for a reduction in bureaucracy

– Leasing is often seen as a litmus test for the economy due to its customer base, mainly small entrepreneurs who tend to respond more rapidly to economic changes, said Monika Constant, president of the Polish Leasing Association (ZPL), during the discussion on ‘Economy and Climate: Challenges in Financing SMEs with a Focus on the Leasing Sector’. She noted that the industry’s financial performance, with double-digit growth, reflects the strong state of the Polish economy and offers optimism for future investments.

The debate was held at the 33rd Economic Forum in Karpacz. The event was also attended by of dr hab. Dorota Niedziółka, SGH Professor; Tomasz Bogus, President of PKO Leasing; Paweł Bojko, Vice President of the European Leasing Fund; and Ryszard Petru, MP and Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Economy and Development.

According to ZPL’s figures, the industry financed movable and immovable assets totalling PLN 54.2 billion in the first half of this year, marking a 13.5% increase compared to the previous year. The most significant growth was observed in contracts for light vehicles, which surged by 32% (PLN 29.7 billion). Machinery and equipment saw a 5% rise, reaching PLN 12.6 billion, while financing for other movables amounted to PLN 1.98 billion.

Paweł Bojko observed that small companies often act impulsively. They seize opportunities swiftly and tend to anticipate economic shifts ahead of larger firms, making them quicker to detect downturns.

He cited the construction industry as an example, noting that while it is gradually recovering, SMEs have already begun exploring financing opportunities for construction equipment. According to the Vice President of the EFL Group, once the initial interest from small companies wanes, larger firms will start to respond to market changes.