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URC to kontynuacja inicjatywy Ukraine Reform Conference – międzynarodowego forum zapoczątkowanego w 2017 roku w Londynie jako platforma wspierająca reformy w Ukrainie – aspirującej do członkowska w Unii Europejskiej. Po pełnoskalowej inwazji Rosji w lutym 2022 roku zakres konferencji znacząco rozszerzono, obejmując – obok reform – także kompleksowe działania na rzecz odbudowy i rekonstrukcji kraju. Od pięciu edycji wydarzenie funkcjonuje pod nazwą Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Dziś konferencja nie jest już wyłącznie forum politycznych deklaracji – to przede wszystkim narzędzie mobilizacji kapitału, budowania koalicji i uruchamiania konkretnych projektów infrastrukturalnych oraz gospodarczych.

ROZBUDOWANA AGENDA I KONKRETNE DZIAŁANIA

Agenda konferencji pozostaje szeroka. URC 2026, jak poprzednie jej edycje – skoncentruje się również na czterech kluczowych obszarach: gospodarce i inwestycjach, kapitale ludzkim, rozwoju regionalnym i integracji europejskiej Ukrainy. Po raz pierwszy w historii URC jednym z kluczowych tematów stanie się obszar „Security and Defense”. Wprowadzenie tego wątku – z inicjatywy Polski – odzwierciedla rosnące przekonanie, że skuteczna i trwała odbudowa Ukrainy nie jest możliwa bez zapewnienia jej stabilnego systemu bezpieczeństwa. W praktyce obejmie to m.in.: rozwój i modernizację przemysłu obronnego, inwestycje w technologie dual-use oraz zacieśnianie współpracy Ukrainy z europejską architekturą bezpieczeństwa. Program konferencji jest intensywny – w ciągu dwóch dni zaplanowano 27 paneli, dwie sesje plenarne i trzy dialogi wysokiego szczebla, poświęcone członkostwu Ukrainy w UE, dialogowi ekonomicznemu oraz współpracy w ramach platformy energetycznej. Szczególna uwaga zostanie poświęcona sektorom najbardziej dotkniętym skutkami wojny, takim jak energetyka, infrastruktura krytyczna i logistyka. To właśnie tam potrzeby inwestycyjne są największe, a potencjał współpracy – najbardziej widoczny. Organizatorzy akcentują, że konferencja ma mieć charakter operacyjny – nastawiony na konkretne decyzje i projekty. W praktyce oznacza to podpisywanie umów, ogłaszanie inicjatyw inwestycyjnych oraz uruchamianie mechanizmów fi nansowania odbudowy.

POLSKA JAKO KLUCZOWY PARTNER KONFERENCJI

Wybór Gdańska na gospodarza wydarzenia nie jest przypadkowy. Polska od początku wojny odgrywa rolę jednego z najważniejszych partnerów Ukrainy – zarówno w wymiarze politycznym, jak i gospodarczym. Jest także naturalnym pomostem między Ukrainą a rynkiem Unii Europejskiej. „Piąta edycja URC to nie tylko symboliczny gest solidarności, ale przede wszystkim strategiczny sygnał: odbudowa Ukrainy pozostaje jednym z najważniejszych wyzwań dla Europy i całego świata” – podkreśla sekretarz stanu w ministerstwie aktywów państwowych Eliza Zeidler koordynująca przygotowania do konferencji. Udział w konferencji to dla polskiego biznesu realna szansa na rozwój – otwiera drogę do zaangażowania się w wielkoskalowe projekty infrastrukturalne i nawiązania wartościowych partnerstw. Dzięki temu przedsiębiorstwa z Polski nie tylko zyskają szanse na ekspansję za granicę, ale umocnią swoją pozycję konkurencyjną w naszym regionie. Gdańsk staje się więc na dwa dni centrum decyzji, które mogą wyznaczyć kierunki odbudowy Ukrainy na kolejne lata – UCR łączy bowiem interesy polityczne, gospodarcze i bezpieczeństwa.

Gdańsk gospodarzem piątej edycji Ukraine Recovery

Gdańsk Foto: shutterstock

Gdańsk to host the fifth edition of the Ukraine Recovery Conference

The fifth edition of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) - one of the world's most important events dedicated to the reconstruction and long-term transformation of Ukraine – is set to begin in Gdańsk. The event, co-organised by Poland and Ukraine, will bring together heads of state, representatives of governments, international institutions, the financial sector, and businesses from dozens of countries. Participants in the opening ceremony will include Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

URC is a continuation of the Ukraine Reform Conference initiative – an international forum launched in 2017 in London as a platform supporting reforms in Ukraine, a country aspiring to join the European Union. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the scope of the conference was significantly expanded to include – alongside reforms – comprehensive measures aimed at Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. For the past five editions, the event has been held under the name Ukraine Recovery Conference. Today, the conference is no longer merely a forum for political declarations – it has become a key platform for mobilising capital, building partnerships, and launching concrete infrastructure and economic projects.

EXTENSIVE AGENDA AND CONCRETE ACTIONS

The conference agenda remains broad. URC 2026, like previous editions, will focus on four key areas: economic development and investment, human capital, regional development, and Ukraine's European integration. For the first time in URC’s history, "Security and Defence" will be one of the conference's key themes. The introduction of this theme – at Poland's initiative – reflects a growing conviction that the effective and lasting reconstruction of Ukraine is not possible without ensuring a stable security framework for the country. In practice, this will include the development and modernisation of the defence industry, investment in dual-use technologies, and closer cooperation within the European security architecture. The conference programme is intensive, featuring 27 panel discussions, two plenary sessions and three high-level dialogues on Ukraine's EU membership, economic cooperation and collaboration under the Energy Platform, all scheduled over two days. Special attention will be given to the sectors most affected by the consequences of the war, such as energy, critical infrastructure and logistics. These are the areas where investment needs are greatest and the potential for international cooperation is most evident. The organisers emphasise that the conference is intended to be action-oriented, focusing on tangible decisions and projects. In practical terms, this means signing agreements, announcing investment initiatives and launching recovery financing mechanisms.

POLAND AS A KEY CONFERENCE PARTNER

The choice of Gdańsk as the host of the event is not accidental. Since the beginning of the war, Poland has been one of Ukraine's most important partners – both politically and economically. It also serves as a natural bridge between Ukraine and the European Union market. “The fifth edition of URC is not only a symbolic gesture of solidarity, but above all a strategic signal: the reconstruction of Ukraine remains one of the most important challenges for Europe and the world as a whole,” emphasises Eliza Zeidler, Secretary of State at the Polish Ministry of State Assets, who is coordinating the preparations for the conference. For Polish businesses, participation in the conference offers a genuine opportunity for growth – opening the way to involvement in large-scale infrastructure projects and establishing valuable partnerships. As a result, Polish companies will not only gain opportunities for international expansion but will also strengthen their competitive position in our region. For two days, Gdańsk will serve as a key decision-making hub that may help shape Ukraine's recovery for years to come, bringing together political, economic and security interests.

Conference Gdańsk to host the fifth edition of the Ukraine Recovery Conference

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