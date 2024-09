It is important to recognize the new opportunities that ESG regulations present for businesses

– We are no longer debating whether ESG is relevant or important; instead, we are now focusing on the legislation, emphasised Piotr Glen, head of the Sustainability and ESG Team at the Warsaw School of Economics, during the Rzeczpospolita debate titled ‘ESG: Towards a Sustainable Business’ in Karpacz.

He, along with other participants in the discussion, highlighted the surge in new regulations in this area. In particular, they noted the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which will significantly expand the number of companies in Poland required to comply with reporting obligations – from 150 to as many as 3,600 or even 4,000.

Piotr Glen observed that much of the Polish business sector is largely unaware of the extensive sustainability legislation it faces. He emphasised that beyond the CSRD, businesses must also take into account the Green Deal, the EU Taxonomy, the Fit for 55 Pact, the Plastics Pact, and the recently adopted Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDD), which is crucial for responsible business practices.

Customers will ask you about ESG

Some companies have already begun preparing for the upcoming changes, making it easier for them to adapt to the new requirements. In contrast, those facing non-financial reporting for the first time will find it more challenging. However, as Piotr Glen noted, the greatest surprise will come for companies not directly subject to the directive. These businesses will still face demands for non-financial data from other companies within their value and supply chains.

Agnieszka Orłowska, Vice-President of the Association of Business Service Leaders (ABSL) for ESG issues, highlighted that the sheer volume and complexity of sustainability regulations pose a significant challenge even for large, international companies. In response, ABSL – which now represents 260 companies of all sizes – has made education a top priority. The association has already produced a comprehensive report assessing the industry's readiness for new regulations, including the CSRD, while also tracking the efforts of member companies in this area.