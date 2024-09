How to encourage business to invest

How can we increase Poland's investment attractiveness? What business incentives have the greatest impact on attracting capital? What else can be done? These were discussed by the participants in the panel 'Building an investment incentive system'.

According to the Ministry of Development and Technology, after the first half of the year, 213 decisions on support were issued within the Polish Investment Zone (+5% compared to the first half of last year) for more than PLN 5.7 billion, and around 1.6 thousand new jobs are to be created. "This is very good and important data that makes us happy," said Krzysztof Paszyk, Minister of Development and Technology.

He added that there is a need to build an ecosystem of companies around the zones, which will soon cease to exist in their current formula. It is necessary to look for tools and incentives for domestic SMEs to invest. “We will work with the zones to make their performance even better."

He recalled that work on the deregulation package was underway. He cited legal stability, the rule of law and access to an independent judiciary as key incentives for investment. “Without this, we can forget about investment," he said. “There is a great deal to fix. This includes the issue of economic lawmaking. We will be moving away from strictly regulated rules." He criticised the ideas of a four-day working week or restrictions on hiring foreigners.

“We are a ministry of entrepreneurs. Without them, there will be no economy, and without it, there will be no enrichment of society."