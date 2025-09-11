The Pharmaceutical Industry: Strengthening Europe's Resilience Between Asia and the US

During the panel discussion ‘Drug safety and competitiveness of the pharmaceutical industry in the new geopolitical reality’, held in the Rzeczpospolita Lounge at the 34th Economic Forum in Karpacz, participants discussed how to reconcile innovation with accessibility, the role of the state with market mechanisms, and national sovereignty with both the functioning of the global market and European solidarity.

Adam Jarubas, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and Chair of the Committee on Public Health (SANT), opened the discussion by highlighting the intensive and unprecedented legislative work being undertaken at the EU level to address these challenges.

‘First and foremost, we have the biggest reform of the medicines market in 20 years on the table: the pharmaceutical package. The Polish Presidency has been successful in adopting the position of the Member States, negotiating the shape of this reform between EU countries’, said Jarubas, emphasising that this key achievement paves the way for tripartite negotiations with the European Parliament and the Commission.

Adam Jarubas noted the ambitious plan to complete these negotiations by the end of the year, while also pointing out two other key legal acts integral to the package. ‘The missing link in this package, this constitution for medicines, is the act on critical medicines’, he said. He added that EU Health Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi had honoured a commitment from his appointment hearings by presenting the document. Work on it is now underway in the European Parliament with rapporteur Tomislav Sokol, with the ambition of adopting a negotiating mandate by the year's end.

The third pillar will be the announced act on biotechnology, essential in an era of dynamic development in biological medicines. ‘We want to introduce efficient and effective regulations that will guide new preparations from the invention stage through to implementation and production’, the MEP explained. ‘We hope that these three regulations combined will give Europe’s pharmaceutical sector a strong boost and create a balance between its innovative and generic components, whose importance cannot be ignored’, he added.