What is the EU's strategy on health going to be?

Learn from crises

According to Jarubas, the establishment of the Public Health Commission and the Security and Defence Commission in the European Parliament is another sign of the changes in the EU's approach.

He recalled that the European Commission had also announced the presentation of a European act on biotechnology, which could form the basis for the fight against rare diseases. Jarubas also mentioned the following key issues on the European agenda: the European Health Data Space (EHDS), the creation of which could improve scientific research, and health strategies concerning, for example, obesity, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and mental health.

‘It is crucial to prepare the EU for various crises’, emphasised the chairperson of the health commission.

‘Patients do not have time. There are still countries in the EU where diagnostics are at a terrible level and patients do not have access to appropriate therapies. We are therefore concerned about the speed of implementation of important legal acts. It is important to have specific strategies for fighting cancer and to act faster’, said Wiktor Janicki, president of AstraZeneca Polska.

Jarubas pointed out that ‘unfortunately, 20% of the future budget will be allocated to repaying the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which includes, for example, the National Recovery Plan’, and countries with strained budgets may have difficulties supporting the healthcare sector in view of the announced return of drug production to Europe.

We get the impression that everyone looks at us, the manufacturers, as those responsible for the security of medicine supply of Poland and Europe. However, it is the Polish government that is responsible for securing Poland's medicine supply. ‘We are, one might say, whistleblowers pointing out that we are in a dangerous situation we produce medicines, but often they are not on the list of critical medicines’, said Barbara Misiewicz-Jagielak, Director of External Relations at Polpharma.