Poland is a growth leader in the region

Over the past 20 years, economic growth in the 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe has more than doubled the rate experienced by the European Union as a whole. However, the “patchwork” capitalism characterising the region’s transition often leads to what can be described as an “institutional myopia”. In the long run, this could cause the countries in the region to forfeit their developmental edge. Strategies for counteracting this issue are outlined in the recommendations of the report presented at the 33rd Economic Forum in Karpacz.

Compendium of knowledge

The forum kicked off with the presentation of the report. This is the seventh edition of the report prepared by academics from the Warsaw School of Economics, with the publication co-hosted by the Economic Forum.

– It is a comprehensive report on the key economic and social issues in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. It is reliable, data-based and provides a fair account of the situation. It provides a thorough overview of the latest trends, including a detailed situation analysis and actionable recommendations. The report shows trends spanning up to 20 years, starting from 2004, says Dr hab. Piotr Wachowiak, Rector and Professor at SGH, during the debate accompanying the report’s presentation.

Basis for informed debates

Prepared by 55 researchers, the study focuses on 12 key areas of economic and social life. It covers a broad range of topics, including the analysis of economic growth factors in the region, the identification of the rent gap (where incomes are insufficient to afford adequate housing at market rates yet too high to qualify for state-subsidised housing), social inequalities, the effects of tax reforms on local government revenues, and overcoming barriers for investment. The study also addresses the impact of demographic and socio-economic factors on health, the significance of renewable energy sources for national development, and the role of blockchain technology in the economy and administration.

– I am very happy we have been able to contribute to this report, says Zygmunt Berdychowski, Chairman of the Programme Council of the Economic Forum.