157 ofiar katastrofy samolotu. Wśród nich dwóch Polaków

Samolot leciał z Addis Abeby do Nairobi w Kenii.

Na pokładzie było 149 pasażerów i 8 członków załogi. Pasażerowie reprezentowali 33 narodowości. Wśród nich było dwóch Polaków.

Kontakt z załogą maszyny utracono 6 minut po starcie. Boeing rozbił się w okolicach miasta Debre Zeit.

Boeing 737 latał w Ethiopian Airlines zaledwie od 4 miesięcy.

Według BBC nikt z pasażerów ani załogi nie przeżył katastrofy.

Premier Etiopii złożył kondolencje rodzinom ofiar.

The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.