fbTrack
REKLAMA
REKLAMA

Katastrofy

Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

157 ofiar katastrofy samolotu. Wśród nich dwóch Polaków

Twitter/Capital FM Uganda
amk
Boeing 737 Ethipian Airlines rozbił się 7 minut po starcie z lotniska w Addis Abebie. Na pokładzie było 157 osób, wśród nich dwóch Polaków. Nikt nie przeżył.

Samolot leciał z Addis Abeby do Nairobi w Kenii.

Na pokładzie było 149 pasażerów i 8 członków załogi. Pasażerowie reprezentowali 33 narodowości. Wśród nich było dwóch Polaków.

Kontakt z załogą maszyny utracono 6 minut po starcie. Boeing rozbił się w okolicach miasta Debre Zeit.

Boeing 737 latał w Ethiopian Airlines zaledwie od 4 miesięcy.

Według BBC nikt z pasażerów ani załogi nie przeżył katastrofy.

Premier Etiopii złożył kondolencje rodzinom ofiar.

© Licencja na publikację
© Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone
Źródło: rp.pl

CZYTAJ TAKŻE

REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
REKLAMA
NAJNOWSZE Z RP.PL

Wybory do PE

Wyzwanie dla europejskich elit

Sądownictwo

Porwanie w Białymstoku: Areszt dla podejrzanych

Unia Europejska

Unia Europejska: Wiza dla Amerykanina

Konsumenci

Mięso z uboju rytualnego bez europejskiego logo „rolnictwo ekologiczne”

Praca, emerytury, renty

Jak zniechęcić do rezygnacji z PPK
REKLAMA
REKLAMA