“Rzeczpospolita” recommends – 5 September

The Republic of Women Leaders. Management challenges

What is the role of women in business? Businesswomen about their path to success and prospects for growth. How do social and labour market changes promote equality and career development? Characteristics and styles of business management. The “women” factor in ESG. Women leaders in industries, such as real estate, health, technology, education, transport, and logistics sector. These are just some of the topics that will be on the agenda at the meeting, which will be hosted by Anna Zejdler, head of the women.rp.pl project.

2.15 pm

“Rzeczpospolita” Lounge

Strong railway in Europe: just a fad or a strong and permanent trend?

In recent years in Europe, and particularly in the European Union, the need to create strong and modern railways has been an important point of public debate and development strategies; however, it has also materialised in the area of tangible investments. Poland had a particularly difficult task: to make up for years of backlog and, at the same time, to strengthen the competitive position of the railways in the transport market, both at national and international levels. Those who were already convinced of the need to develop the railways did not need convincing, and the unconvinced realised its importance during major crises, i.e., the COVID-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine, which continues to this day. How is the Polish railway preparing to strengthen its competitive position? What tools – financial, but not only – does it need to invest in its development? How does it view the liberalisation of the railway sector?

2.20 pm

Focus theme: Finance and Investment

The housing market after the launch of “Safe Credit.” Sales and reservations in July/August – what’s next? Temporary surge or a trend?

This year, the programme has no budget limit, but next year there will be one. What consequences it might bring? What other factors are driving housing sales: leniency on “regular” loans, fear of price increases? The supply and the market offer – are there perspectives for it to grow stronger/faster? What actions are needed to make this happen? The price spiral in the housing market – what can stop it? Rental market as an alternative – who should create it? PRS? The state?

3.30 pm

“Rzeczpospolita” Lounge

The impact of the US investments on the Polish economy

The panel will focus on the role of the US investments in Poland and its importance to the Polish economy. Discussions will address, among other things, the impact of the US companies on GDP, the labour market, the environment, and the development of the broader supply chain in Poland. Participants in the discussion will also indicate which sectors of the economy where American firms operate will develop most dynamically; they will also present the needs which are crucial for the further development of American investments in Poland.

3.30 pm

Focus theme: Business and Management

How to maintain the pace of Swiss companies’ investments in Poland?

Since the Industrial Revolution, Swiss companies have been among the leaders in their industries. This is thanks to high-quality institutions, openness to economic exchange, and an effective innovation development ecosystem. For the past 12 years, Switzerland has consistently ranked at the top of the world’s most innovative economies, The Global Innovation Index. Economic cooperation between Poland and Switzerland has been growing rapidly for several decades. Swiss companies have invested some €7.2 billion in Poland in 2021 alone and created more than 90,000 jobs to date, i.e., more than in their southern neighbour, Italy. This ranks Switzerland as the 10th most important foreign investor in Poland and second in the IT services sector. How to use the potential of Swiss companies for the further economic development of Poland? What conditions do investments need to maintain the upward trend of R&D expenditures in Poland?

4.40 pm

Swiss Point Pavilion