Polka po aborcji w Niemczech. "Time" publikuje zdjęcie

Brytyjski "Time" opublikował reportaż o restrykcyjnym prawie aborcyjnym w Polsce. Opisuje historie kobiet, które wyjechały za granicę, by przeprowadzić zabieg.

"To niemal niemożliwe, by dokonać aborcji w Polsce. Te kobiety wyjechały do Niemiec po pomoc" - brzmi tytuł reportażu.

Zdjęcie promujące materiał pojawiło się na profilu "Time" na Instagramie. "Polska jest krajem, w którym obowiązuje jedno z najbardziej restrykcyjnych praw aborcyjnych w Unii Europejskiej. Zabieg jest dozwolony tylko wtedy, gdy zagrożone jest życie matki, wykryto nieprawidłowość płodu lub ciąża była wynikiem gwałtu lub kazirodztwa" - czytamy w opisie.

Kobiety, które pojawiły się w reportażu opowiadają, że nawet po spełnieniu jednego z tych warunków, trudno jest znaleźć lekarza, który wykona zabieg. Istnieje możliwość zamówienia z zagranicy pigułek wczesnoporonnych, ale jest ryzyko, że paczka zostanie zatrzymana przez służby celne.

"Niektórzy wybrali podróż do Prenzlau, niemieckiego miasta tuż za granicą, aby wykonać zabieg u polskiego lekarza, który pracuje w Niemczech od ponad 35 lat" - opisuje "Time".