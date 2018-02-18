Polka po aborcji w Niemczech. "Time" publikuje zdjęcie

"To niemal niemożliwe, by dokonać aborcji w Polsce. Te kobiety wyjechały do Niemiec po pomoc" - brzmi tytuł reportażu.
Zdjęcie promujące materiał pojawiło się na profilu "Time" na Instagramie. "Polska jest krajem, w którym obowiązuje jedno z najbardziej restrykcyjnych praw aborcyjnych w Unii Europejskiej. Zabieg jest dozwolony tylko wtedy, gdy zagrożone jest życie matki, wykryto nieprawidłowość płodu lub ciąża była wynikiem gwałtu lub kazirodztwa" - czytamy w opisie.
Kobiety, które pojawiły się w reportażu opowiadają, że nawet po spełnieniu jednego z tych warunków, trudno jest znaleźć lekarza, który wykona zabieg. Istnieje możliwość zamówienia z zagranicy pigułek wczesnoporonnych, ale jest ryzyko, że paczka zostanie zatrzymana przez służby celne.
"Niektórzy wybrali podróż do Prenzlau, niemieckiego miasta tuż za granicą, aby wykonać zabieg u polskiego lekarza, który pracuje w Niemczech od ponad 35 lat" - opisuje "Time".
