Kto upiecze tort ślubny dla księcia Harry’ego i Meghan Markle?

Ślub księcia Harry’ego i Meghan Markle zbliża się wielkimi krokami. Już teraz para postanowiła wybrać osobę, która upiecze wyjątkowy tort weselny.

Książę Harry i Meghan Markle upieczenie weselnego tortu powierzyli londyńskiej cukierni „Violet” należącej do Claire Ptak.

Para chce, aby tort był o smaku cytryny i czarnego bzu. Ma być pokryty kremem i ozdobiony świeżymi kwiatami. Jak napisano na Twitterze Pałacu Kensington, „będzie zawierał smaki wiosny”.

Cukiernik Claire Ptak, wychowywała się w Kalifornii. Teraz jest właścicielką znanej cukierni znajdującej się w Londynie. Jej praca koncentruje się na wykorzystaniu sezonowych i ekologicznych składników. Wszystkie jej ciasta pieczone są z ekologicznej mąki, cukru, mleka i jaj. Wiele innych składników jest również organicznych.

„Książę Harry i Pani Markle nie mogą się doczekać, aby podzielić się tortem z gośćmi na ich ślubie w Zamku Windsor 19 maja” - napisał na Twitterze Pałac Kensington.

Ślub księcia Harry'ego i Meghan Markle odbędzie się 19 maja w kaplicy św. Jerzego na zamku w Windsorze. Para wprowadzi się do Kensington Palace w Londynie, gdzie mieszkają już książę William i księżna Kate wraz z dziećmi.

