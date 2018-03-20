Prenumerata 2018 już w sprzedżay - SPRAWDŹ!

Polityka

Aktualizacja:
Publikacja:

Kto upiecze tort ślubny dla księcia Harry’ego i Meghan Markle?

AFP
adm
Ślub księcia Harry’ego i Meghan Markle zbliża się wielkimi krokami. Już teraz para postanowiła wybrać osobę, która upiecze wyjątkowy tort weselny.

Książę Harry i Meghan Markle upieczenie weselnego tortu powierzyli londyńskiej cukierni „Violet” należącej do Claire Ptak.

 

Para chce, aby tort był o smaku cytryny i czarnego bzu. Ma być pokryty kremem i ozdobiony świeżymi kwiatami. Jak napisano na Twitterze Pałacu Kensington, „będzie zawierał smaki wiosny”.

Cukiernik Claire Ptak, wychowywała się w Kalifornii. Teraz jest właścicielką znanej cukierni znajdującej się w Londynie. Jej praca koncentruje się na wykorzystaniu sezonowych i ekologicznych składników. Wszystkie jej ciasta pieczone są z ekologicznej mąki, cukru, mleka i jaj. Wiele innych składników jest również organicznych.

„Książę Harry i Pani Markle nie mogą się doczekać, aby podzielić się tortem z gośćmi na ich ślubie w Zamku Windsor 19 maja” - napisał na Twitterze Pałac Kensington.

Ślub księcia Harry'ego i Meghan Markle odbędzie się 19 maja w kaplicy św. Jerzego na zamku w Windsorze. Para wprowadzi się do Kensington Palace w Londynie, gdzie mieszkają już książę William i księżna Kate wraz z dziećmi.

© Licencja na publikację
© Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone
Źródło: rp.pl

WIDEO KOMENTARZ

RZECZoPOLITYCE

"Premier za bardzo uwierzył w swoje kompe...

RZECZoPOLITYCE

Adamowicz jest dla nas nie do przyjęcia

RZECZoPOLITYCE

"Mamy zrozumienie dla specjalnej wrażliwo...

REDAKCJA POLECA

NAJNOWSZE Z RP.PL

Prawo karne

Magdalena Ogórek oskarża dyrektora Muzeum POLIN

Sędziowie i sądy

Themis: "nie" dla wypowiedzi Ziobry o karach dla sędziów

Polityka

Lider brytyjskiej opozycji: Nadal rozmawiałbym z Putinem

Festiwal Beethovena

Intymne muzykowanie w Wiedniu

Biznes

Zbliża się koniec taniego delegowania pracowników za granicę

kariera

Sprawdź w 5 sekund, ile się zarabia w Twojej branży